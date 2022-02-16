Ferroglobe PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

