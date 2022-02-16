Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,587,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 3,152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.2 days.

OTCMKTS FBASF remained flat at $$1.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Fibra UNO has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

