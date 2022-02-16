Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $303.27

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.27 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 301.24 ($4.08). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 307 ($4.15), with a volume of 315,835 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £985.97 million and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.93.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

