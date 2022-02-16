Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $303.27

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.27 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 301.24 ($4.08). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 307 ($4.15), with a volume of 315,835 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £985.97 million and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.93.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)
Further Reading
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.