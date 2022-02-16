Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FNF stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.
FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.
