Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,914,300 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 7.0% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 2.43% of Fidelity National Financial worth $313,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 30,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

