Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. 90,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,848. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

