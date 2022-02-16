Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $129.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,787 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.