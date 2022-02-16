FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FINW stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 464,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.79% of FinWise Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FINW. Stephens began coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

