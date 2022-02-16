FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.65 million and approximately $26.78 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002503 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003802 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,880,140 coins and its circulating supply is 475,087,924 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.