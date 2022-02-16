Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Down 1.1%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.41. 25,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 53,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.47.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.06.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.35 million. Analysts forecast that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

