First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Trading Down 1.6%

First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 463,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$162.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.26.
First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)
