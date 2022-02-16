First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,253,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

