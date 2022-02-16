First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $$35.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNLIF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

