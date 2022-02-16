First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.88.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.16. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$37.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.