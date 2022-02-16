First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$39.00 by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) has been assigned a C$39.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.84.

TSE FM traded down C$0.57 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 972,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,367. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.16.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

