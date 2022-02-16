First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 88,452 shares.The stock last traded at $105.37 and had previously closed at $106.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

