FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been given a $200.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

FSV stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.96. 8,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.84 and a 200-day moving average of $184.82. FirstService has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

