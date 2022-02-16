Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) Insider Ray Kiley Buys 750,000 Shares

Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) insider Ray Kiley purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$48,750.00 ($34,821.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Firstwave Cloud Technology Company Profile

Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited engages in the development and sale of Internet security software in Australia and internationally. It offers remote worker cyber security, a suite of enterprise grade cyber security protection; FirstCloud email security for email security for businesses; FirstCloud web security for eliminating online threats on websites; FirstCloud firewall security, an enterprise-grade next-generation firewall solution; and FirstCloud endpoint security, a cloud-delivered enterprise-grade endpoint security service.

