Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.20

Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.20 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.95). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.95), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In related news, insider Alexander Harrison bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £10,150 ($13,734.78).

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

