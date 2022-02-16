Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Announces Earnings Results

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

FSR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 11,376,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,529. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. Fisker has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fisker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

