Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $552,828.36 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
About Flex
Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.
