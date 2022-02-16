Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $552,828.36 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Flex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

