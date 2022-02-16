FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Up 0.6%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.10 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 153,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 122,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter.

