FLIP (FLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,828.84

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00105955 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

