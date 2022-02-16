Flow Hits 24 Hour Volume of $145.75 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Flow has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $145.75 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00016689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.07136044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,969.73 or 1.00021833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 329,356,498 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

