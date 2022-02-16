Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

