Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc Buys 10,000 Shares

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. 1,468,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40. Fluence Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53). Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,687,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

