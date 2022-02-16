Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Acquires $104,000.00 in Stock

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. 1,468,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,659. Fluence Energy Inc has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $39.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). On average, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

