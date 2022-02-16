Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $196.65 and last traded at $196.65. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.80.

UZAPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.