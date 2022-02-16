Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Forestar Group worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after acquiring an additional 68,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 66,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 77.7% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,252. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.