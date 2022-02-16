Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,576 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Fossil Group worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.