Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. FOX comprises 2.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of FOX worth $28,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,769,000 after acquiring an additional 318,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 34,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

