Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

