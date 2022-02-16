Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $592.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 113.60 and a current ratio of 113.60.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.