Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,711 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HST stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
