Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,839 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after buying an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

