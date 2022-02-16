Franklin Resources Inc. Has $9.08 Million Position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 6.40% of Integra Resources worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merk Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

ITRG has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

