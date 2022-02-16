Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,862,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.40% of Sunlight Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUNL. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

