Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,602,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 232,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 97,829 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 455,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

