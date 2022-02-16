Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 41,337 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,337 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,165 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

