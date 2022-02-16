Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $24.76 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.05 or 0.07150429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.80 or 0.99774240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

