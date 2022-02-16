Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.27% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 700,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 293.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 176,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 131,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FREQ stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

