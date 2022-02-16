Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Increased to €60.25 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.87.

Shares of FSNUY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 91,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

