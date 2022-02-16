Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.25 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

FRE traded up €0.52 ($0.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €37.10 ($42.16). 1,139,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.46.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.