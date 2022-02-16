Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.25 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €60.25 ($68.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.73 ($54.24).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE traded up €0.52 ($0.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €37.10 ($42.16). 1,139,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.46.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.