Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) PT Raised to €60.25

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.87.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.