Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Randy Gottfried Sells 112,500 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,447. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

