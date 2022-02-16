Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FYBR opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 380,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 499,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

