Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,933 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $194,477,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,768,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,654,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

FYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.