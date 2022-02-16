Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the third quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 58.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTEK. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 5.55. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

