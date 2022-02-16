Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FJTSY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 201,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

