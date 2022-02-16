Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $168.49.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
